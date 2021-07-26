Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.
ADI stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33.
In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
