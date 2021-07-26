Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

ADI stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

