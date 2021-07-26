Analysts Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce sales of $423.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.02 million and the lowest is $404.65 million. Angi posted sales of $375.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI remained flat at $$12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,106. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

