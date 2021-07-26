Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $4.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings per share of $4.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87. Biogen reported earnings per share of $8.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $22.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $33.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $325.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.26.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

