Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,842. The company has a market capitalization of $593.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

