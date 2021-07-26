Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

FE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 30,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

