Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Griffon reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million.

GFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

GFF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,109. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Griffon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Griffon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

