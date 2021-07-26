Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,414. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

