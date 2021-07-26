Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. MasTec reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

