Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $20.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $19.59 million. ReneSola reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SOL. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.98 on Monday. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.