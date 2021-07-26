Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $418.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.46. The company has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $422.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

