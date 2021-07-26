Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 61,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,125. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

