Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report $4.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.