Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $1.64 EPS

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 198.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 441.7% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 87,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.