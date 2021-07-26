Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. 30,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

