Analysts Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report sales of $17.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $17.70 million. The Joint reported sales of $12.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $75.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $76.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.09 million, with estimates ranging from $93.47 million to $100.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $82.75 on Monday. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

