Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.83 million and the highest is $149.65 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $591.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.35 million to $600.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

