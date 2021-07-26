Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dover (DOV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dover (NYSE: DOV):

7/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $177.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dover's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. Backed by the company’s productivity and cost initiatives, Dover expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2021. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.75 and $6.85 for 2021. It is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. In fact, strong growth in biopharma, heat exchangers and marking & coding business is aiding the company. Moreover, Dover’s cost reduction initiatives, acquisitions, e-commerce, new product development, as well as inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth. However, material cost inflation and concern over coronavirus pandemic might impact Dover's results.”

NYSE:DOV opened at $164.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

