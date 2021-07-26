Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $208.85

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in CME Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.43. The company had a trading volume of 827,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.11. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

