Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.93. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.