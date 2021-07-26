Analysts Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mondi has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

