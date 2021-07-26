Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

