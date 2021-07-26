Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 174

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.68 ($1.54). The company had a trading volume of 83,660,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,862,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.73. The firm has a market cap of £32.83 billion and a PE ratio of 392.07. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

