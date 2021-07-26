Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target at $239.75

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

WLTW traded down $20.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.10. 314,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.04. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,539,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

