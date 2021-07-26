Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $418.94

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,188 shares of company stock worth $82,899,294 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.88. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

