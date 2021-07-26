Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Blackstone Group (BX)

The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $103.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/23/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth initiatives. Also, the company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Continued inflows are expected to aid the company's assets under management (AUM) balance. However, elevated operating expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern.”

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $113.03. 122,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

