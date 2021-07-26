Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 5.7%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.46. 181,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,961,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

