AntiMatter Price Up 71.9% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $931,129.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00820737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,160,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

