AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,662 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

