AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,211 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $42,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.