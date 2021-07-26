AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $157.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.10. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

