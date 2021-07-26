AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 41,534 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Kearny Financial worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $931.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.