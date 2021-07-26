AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,966 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $8,334,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Conduent by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 997,939 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

