AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,437 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

