Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 5,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,992,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The stock has a market cap of $548.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

