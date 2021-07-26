Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,358 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

ACA stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

