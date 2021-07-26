Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.
In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
