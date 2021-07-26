Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.