Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.