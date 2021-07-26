Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RCUS opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
