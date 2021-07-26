Ares Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $654,491.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00117444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00133529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.27 or 0.99941018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00827236 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,722,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

