Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $380.98 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $381.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $263,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

