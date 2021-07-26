ARMOR Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and $1.44 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00115345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.82 or 0.99914592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.00832533 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,239,889 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

