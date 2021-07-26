Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.39% of Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000.

Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53. Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

