Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE:USX opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.