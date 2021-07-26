Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,757 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Castlight Health worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 357,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $345.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

