Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $777,000 Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

