Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $812,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.