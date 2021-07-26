Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 10,302 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Ardagh Group worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARD opened at $22.98 on Monday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of -120.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

