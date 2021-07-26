Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABG opened at $196.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.96. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

