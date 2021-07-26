Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $201.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $196.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 175,433 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.