Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.18). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($2.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.58) to ($6.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($8.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $113.12 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

