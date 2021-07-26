Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP Sells $462,387.52 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

